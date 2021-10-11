Left Menu

Rajasthan: BJP panel to collect facts about Dalit man's murder

The BJP has constituted a three-member panel, which will visit Rajasthans Hanumangarh to collect facts about the murder of a Dalit man.The committee comprising MLAs Madan Dilawar, Abhinesh Maharshi and Sumit Godara will go to the village of the Dalit man, who was beaten to death over his illicit affair last week.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 11-10-2021 20:18 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 20:18 IST
Rajasthan: BJP panel to collect facts about Dalit man's murder
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP has constituted a three-member panel, which will visit Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh to collect facts about the murder of a Dalit man.

The committee comprising MLAs Madan Dilawar, Abhinesh Maharshi and Sumit Godara will go to the village of the Dalit man, who was beaten to death over his illicit affair last week. The committee will hand over its report to state party president Satish Poonia, according to a BJP spokesperson. Four accused identified as Mukesh Kumar, Dilip Kumar, Sikandar and Hansraj have been arrested in connection with the murder of Jagdish Meghwal, which took place on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
2
Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packing at Indian Wells; Bills sign CB Taron Johnson to 3-year extension and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packin...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021