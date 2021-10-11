Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2021 20:24 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 20:24 IST
Top BJP leaders discuss election strategy for UP
Top brass of the BJP including its president JP Nadda on Monday held deliberations to chalk out the strategy for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

Besides Nadda, BJP general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh, Union Minister, election in-charge for Uttar Pradesh Dharmendra Pradhan, state unit president Swatantar Dev Singh and general secretary (organisation) Sunil Bansal were among those who attended the meeting that lasted for nearly five hours.

The meeting was held at the party's previous headquarters at 11 Ashok Road, which is now being used as a war room for election management.

Sources said the leaders discussed the current situation in Uttar Pradesh and the poll programmes to be held there.

The party has prepared a blueprint for holding 100 programmes in 100 days, the sources said.

The BJP has already announced that it will hold more than 200 OBC sammelans in the politically crucial state.

