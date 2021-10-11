Left Menu

All the 39 nomination papers filed for by-elections to five Assam assembly constituencies have been found valid during scrutiny on Monday, an official statement said.The seats where by-polls will be held on October 30 are Gossaigaon, Tamulpur, Thowra, Bhabanipur and Mariani.Among the 39, the prominent candidates are Phanidhar Talukdar Bhabanipur, Rupjyoti Kurmi Mariani and Sushanta Borgohain Thowra of the BJP and the Congress Luhit Konwar Mariani.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 11-10-2021 20:28 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 20:28 IST
Assam by-polls: 39 nomination papers found valid during scrutiny
All the 39 nomination papers filed for by-elections to five Assam assembly constituencies have been found valid during scrutiny on Monday, an official statement said.

The seats where by-polls will be held on October 30 are Gossaigaon, Tamulpur, Thowra, Bhabanipur and Mariani.

Among the 39, the prominent candidates are Phanidhar Talukdar (Bhabanipur), Rupjyoti Kurmi (Mariani) and Sushanta Borgohain (Thowra) of the BJP and the Congress' Luhit Konwar (Mariani). The last day for withdrawal of nomination is October 16. Votes will be counted on November 2.

The by-elections were necessitated due to death and resignation of sitting MLAs.

While the legislators of Gossaigaon and Tamulpur died, the incumbents of Bhapanipur, Mariani and Thowra resigned as members of the assembly and joined the ruling BJP.

The Gossaigaon seat was won by the UPPL in the elections held earlier this year, while the BPF had bagged Tamulpur. Mariani and Thowra had Congress MLAs, and Bhabanipur was cornered by the AIUDF.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

