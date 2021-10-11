Left Menu

BJP playing politics over Chhath Puja; Delhi govt exploring ways to celebrate festival safely:AAP

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2021 20:34 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 20:34 IST
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday slammed the Delhi BJP's move to celebrate Chhath Puja in a grand manner and accused it of playing politics in the name of religion. The AAP said the BJP should understand that celebration of the festival at public places can lead to the spread of COVID-19.

AAP's chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj termed the Delhi BJP's declaration as ''unfortunate'' but said the Delhi government is holding discussions with experts to explore options for celebration of Chhath Puja without spreading coronavirus.

Earlier in the day, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta declared that the Chhath Puja will be celebrated in a grand manner and the municipal corporations, ruled by the party, will make arrangements for it.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in an order last week had prohibited Chhath Puja celebrations at public places, including riverbanks, water bodies and temples, in view of the COVID-19 situation.

''This is the problem with the BJP leaders. Whenever there is an opportunity to do politics in the name of religion, they do not miss it. It is quite unfortunate,'' the AAP spokesperson told reporters when his comment was sought on the Delhi BJP's declaration on the celebration of Chhath Puja.

Last year, he said, the celebration of Chhath Puja was prohibited in BJP-ruled Haryana and Gujarat, and it was done to check the spread of COVID-19.

''They (Delhi BJP) should understand it,'' he added.

Bharadwaj said the Delhi government is holding discussions with the experts to find a way out to resolve the issue. ''Delhi government is holding discussions with the experts to find out how the faith of the people be kept intact and they also feel that the festival of Chhath is being celebrated, and there is no spread of coronavirus as well,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

