Left Menu

BJP workers tried to attack me in UP’s Jalalpur, claims Sanjay Singh

The leader demanded action by police and an apology from CM Yogi Adityanath, saying it was his party worker who insulted the Tricolour.However, police were not available for comments.Sanjay Singh in a Hindi tweet said when he reached Jalalpur to hold a meeting, BJP workers showed him black flags.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 11-10-2021 20:50 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 20:50 IST
BJP workers tried to attack me in UP’s Jalalpur, claims Sanjay Singh
  • Country:
  • India

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Monday claimed that BJP workers tried to attack him in Ambedkar Nagar’s Jalalpur and threw black ink on the national flag. The leader demanded action by police and an apology from CM Yogi Adityanath, saying it was his party worker who insulted the Tricolour.

However, police were not available for comments.

Sanjay Singh in a Hindi tweet said when he reached Jalalpur to hold a meeting, BJP workers showed him black flags. ''But Adityanathji sent more people as the BJP is very weak and afraid of AAP, due to which it was involved in such a cowardice,'' Singh added. ''This is the reality of the BJP. They show black flags in front of the 'Tiranga’ (Tricolour). Why BJPites hate the ‘Tiranga’,'' he asked in a separate tweet. He alleged that black ink was thrown on the national flag. ''Adityanathji, apologise to the people of the country. Your worker has thrown black ink on the Tricolour, the pride of India. Attack me but don't insult the Tricolour. The Tricolour is being insulted and your police remain a mute spectator,'' he said. Singh said he does not mind protests against him as his party believes in democracy but will not tolerate throwing of blank ink on the national flag. ''We believe in democracy. We believe in the constitution of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar. Everyone has the right to protest in democracy and I have no objection to it. I will not crush anyone under my car. But throwing of ink on the national flag is unacceptable,'' he said. Singh demanded action by police, saying otherwise his party will resort to an agitation. ''Since AAP announced to contest the UP polls, CM Adityanath could not sleep and our announcement to given free 300 units of electricity within 24 hours of the formation of government is troubling them,'' he claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

 India
2
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packing at Indian Wells; Bills sign CB Taron Johnson to 3-year extension and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packin...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021