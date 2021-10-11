Left Menu

Traditional chief leader joins ruling NPP

PTI | Shilong | Updated: 11-10-2021 20:59 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 20:59 IST
Senior leader of traditional bodies in Meghalaya, John Kharshiing on Monday joined the ruling National People’s Party bolstering it ahead of the October 30 by-election in the state, party officials said.

He was welcomed to NPP by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and other senior leaders of the party, a NPP statement said.

“We are happy to welcome John Kharshiing to the family. The NPP family is getting stronger,” Conrad said.

''Bah Kharshiing was a former member of the Congress party and I am certain that his proactiveness in various subjects and his years of experience will add value to the party's functions,'' he tweeted later.

Kharshiing's joining NPP may boost the prospects of its candidates in the by-election to three Assembly seats to be held on October 30.

Kharshiing is the leader of an organisation that has over 25 traditional chiefs as members in the state. He is also the working president of Meghalaya State Olympics Association.

