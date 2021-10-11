Left Menu

Razia Sultana attends Punjab cabinet meeting

Sultana had tendered her resignation as the cabinet minister after Navjot Singh Sidhu put in his papers as the Punjab Congress chief last month. In her resignation letter to Channi, Sultana had said that she resigned as the cabinet minister in solidarity with Navjot Singh Sidhu.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-10-2021 21:00 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 21:00 IST
Razia Sultana attends Punjab cabinet meeting
  • Country:
  • India

Razia Sultana, who had resigned as the Punjab minister last month in solidarity with Navjot Singh Sidhu, on Monday attended a cabinet meeting here.

Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi chaired the meeting of the council of ministers.

Sultana attended the cabinet meeting, said an official.

However, there is still no clarity over her resignation letter written to Channi last month. Sultana had tendered her resignation as the cabinet minister after Navjot Singh Sidhu put in his papers as the Punjab Congress chief last month. In her resignation letter to Channi, Sultana had said that she resigned as the cabinet minister ''in solidarity with Navjot Singh Sidhu''. Sultana is considered close to Sidhu. Her husband Mohd Mustafa, who is a former IPS officer, is the principal strategic adviser to Sidhu. After his resignation, Sidhu had raised a question over the appointments of the director general of police, state's advocate general and ''tainted'' leaders. Later, the party had formed a coordination panel which was to be consulted before making any major decisions by the Charanjit Singh Channi-led government. A few days back, Sidhu had led a protest march to the Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh where he had even observed a hunger strike, demanding the arrest of the son of the union minister Ajay Mishra.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

 India
2
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packing at Indian Wells; Bills sign CB Taron Johnson to 3-year extension and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packin...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021