Kejriwal to visit Punjab on Tuesday

AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will visit Punjab for two days on October 12, party leader Raghav Chadha said here on Monday.

Chadha, who is Aam Aadmi Party's Punjab affairs co-incharge, said Kejriwal will reach Amritsar airport at about 3 pm on Tuesday and then at around 6 pm, he will go to Jalandhar's famous Devi Talab temple to offer prayers.

He said that the belief of devotees in the temple on the Doaba land is well known globally and added that the wishes and prayers of every devotee visiting the premises get fulfilled.

''During the Navratras, Arvind Kejriwal will pray for peace, love, mutual brotherhood and a prosperous Punjab,'' said Chadha. Responding to questions, he said that for now Kejriwal's tour has been confirmed for his temple visit only. Besides this, if any further programme is decided, then information about it will be shared with the media, Chadha said.

Kejriwal had visited Ludhiana on September 30 and said that if his party was voted to power in the state people would get free and better treatment, and free medicines in all government hospitals.

Meanwhile, the AAP, which is Punjab's main opposition party, blamed the Centre and the state government for ''acute power crisis'' in the state and the country.

In a statement, AAP MLA Aman Arora said, ''It is the responsibility of the Union government to supply coal to the public and private thermal plants in Punjab, but the Modi government has been reluctant to supply coal under a conspiracy. Coal is not being supplied to thermal plants in states, including Punjab and Delhi, which has led to the threat of thermal plant shutdowns and power outages.'' Criticising the Congress and SAD-BJP governments that have been in power in Punjab, Arora said, ''The Captain (Amarinder Singh) and Badal governments have closed down the government thermal plants in Punjab and increased their dependence on private thermal plants for power supply which is proving to be dangerous for the people.'' Power supply situation continued to remain grim in Punjab as the state-owned utility PSPCL has been imposing up to three-hour daily power cuts across all categories of consumers to bridge a gap between demand and supply of electricity.

Severe coal shortage has forced the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSCPCL) to cut down power generation and impose load shedding in the state.

