Rajasthan govt to re-examine marriage bill

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 11-10-2021 21:32 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 21:32 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said his government will urge Governor Kalraj Mishra to return the marriage bill passed by the state Assembly recently and re-examine it. He said after consultation with lawyers, it will be considered whether to take the Rajasthan Compulsory Marriage Registration (Amendment) Bill, 2021 forward or not.

Addressing a programme on International Girl Child Day, Gehlot said, ''There has been a controversy in the country that this law will encourage child marriage. We decided that it was not a question of our reputation. We will request the governor to return the law we have passed.'' PTI AG RDK RDK

