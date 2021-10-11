Karnataka BJP MLA favouring merger of Raichur with Telangana: TRS working prez

Hyderabad, Oct 11 (PTI): The ''validation'' for development of Telangana has come from Karnataka with a ruling BJP MLA in the neighbouring State saying that Raichur town should be merged with Telangana, TRS working president K T Rama Rao claimed on Monday.

Referring to a tweet by TRS leader Krishank, Rama Rao, known as KTR, tweeted: ''Validation for Telangana coming from across the border; Karnataka BJP MLA says Raichur should be merged with Telangana & the audience welcomes the suggestion with applause''.

Krishank's tweet contained video of a Kannada TV channel in which the BJP MLA reportedly favoured Raichur being merged with Telangana. Raichur in Karnataka is about 200 km from Hyderabad.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)