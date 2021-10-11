Left Menu

Karnataka BJP MLA favouring merger of Raichur with Telangana: TRS working prez

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-10-2021 21:38 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 21:38 IST
  Country:
  India

Hyderabad, Oct 11 (PTI): The ''validation'' for development of Telangana has come from Karnataka with a ruling BJP MLA in the neighbouring State saying that Raichur town should be merged with Telangana, TRS working president K T Rama Rao claimed on Monday.

Referring to a tweet by TRS leader Krishank, Rama Rao, known as KTR, tweeted: ''Validation for Telangana coming from across the border; Karnataka BJP MLA says Raichur should be merged with Telangana & the audience welcomes the suggestion with applause''.

Krishank's tweet contained video of a Kannada TV channel in which the BJP MLA reportedly favoured Raichur being merged with Telangana. Raichur in Karnataka is about 200 km from Hyderabad.

