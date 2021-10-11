DMK MP TRVS Ramesh surrenders before Tamil Nadu court in murder case

DMK Lok Sabha MP TRVS Ramesh, representing Cuddalore constituency in Tamil Nadu, on Monday, surrendered before a court in a murder case.

The DMK leader was booked in connection with the murder of a worker in a cashew processing unit owned by him.

More details in the matter are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)