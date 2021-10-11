DMK MP TRVS Ramesh surrenders before Tamil Nadu court in murder case
DMK Lok Sabha MP TRVS Ramesh, representing Cuddalore constituency in Tamil Nadu, on Monday, surrendered before a court in a murder case.
ANI | Cuddalore (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 11-10-2021 21:58 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 21:58 IST
- Country:
- India
DMK Lok Sabha MP TRVS Ramesh, representing Cuddalore constituency in Tamil Nadu, on Monday, surrendered before a court in a murder case.
The DMK leader was booked in connection with the murder of a worker in a cashew processing unit owned by him.
More details in the matter are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tamil Nadu
- Ramesh
- Tamil
Advertisement