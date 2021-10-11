Shi'ite cleric Sadr comes first in Iraq election - officials, sources

Shi'ite populist cleric Moqtada al-Sadr's party came first in an Iraqi parliamentary election, according to initial results, local election and government officials and a spokesman for the Sadrist Movement.

The sources could not confirm the exact number of seats Sadr had won based on initial results, but he appeared to have increased his strength in parliament, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)