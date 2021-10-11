Left Menu

Cong demands inquiry by sitting SC judge into allegations of bribery against Amazon

Congress on Monday demanded an inquiry by a sitting judge of the Supreme Court into the alleged payment of thousands of crores of rupees as bribe by e-commerce giant Amazon to government officials.Senior party leader Subodh Kant Sahay raised the demand at a press conference here underscoring that the company has admitted to having paid Rs 8546 crore for lobbying, which is illegal in India.The Narendra Modi government has been hitting small traders and shopkeepers while protecting the interests of big business.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 11-10-2021 22:15 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 22:15 IST
Cong demands inquiry by sitting SC judge into allegations of bribery against Amazon
  • Country:
  • India

Congress on Monday demanded an inquiry by a sitting judge of the Supreme Court into the alleged payment of thousands of crores of rupees as “bribe” by e-commerce giant Amazon to government officials.

Senior party leader Subodh Kant Sahay raised the demand at a press conference here underscoring that the company has admitted to having paid Rs 8546 crore for lobbying, which is illegal in India.

“The Narendra Modi government has been hitting small traders and shopkeepers while protecting the interests of big business. The matter of bribery by Amazon is a serious matter and has implications for national security. It needs to be investigated thoroughly and impartially. ''Agencies like CBI, which are vulnerable to political pressure, cannot be entrusted with such a probe. We therefore demand that the matter be investigated by a sitting judge of the Supreme Court,” the former union minister said.

According to reports, the US-based global e-commerce giant had spent a whopping amount of more than Rs 8,000 crore between 2018 and 2020 towards fees for its legal representatives in India, some of whom had allegedly used the money to “bribe” government officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

 India
2
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packing at Indian Wells; Bills sign CB Taron Johnson to 3-year extension and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packin...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021