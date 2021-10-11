Left Menu

Shi'ite cleric Sadr comes first in Iraq election - officials, sources

Local news outlets published the same figure. An official at Iraq's electoral commission said Sadr had come first but could not immediately confirm how many seats his party had won.

Reuters | Updated: 11-10-2021 22:19 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 22:19 IST
Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr's party swept an Iraqi election on Monday, coming first and increasing the number of seats he holds in parliament, according to initial results, officials and a spokesperson for the Sadrist Movement.

A count based on initial results from several Iraqi provinces plus the capital Baghdad, verified by local government officials, suggested Sadr had won more than 70 of the 329 seats in parliament. A spokesperson for Sadr's office said the number was 73 seats. Local news outlets published the same figure.

