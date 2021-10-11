Left Menu

Arya's interests may have come to the fore: Dhami

He had switched over to the BJP in 2017 ahead of the Assembly elections.Arya and his son along with their supporters, joined the Congress in the presence of senior party leaders Harish Rawat, K C Venugopal and Randeep Surjewala at the party headquarters in the national capital.Earlier in the day, they met former Congress president Rahul Gandhi at his residence.It is an important day for me as I have returned to my family.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 11-10-2021 22:40 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 22:40 IST
Arya's interests may have come to the fore: Dhami
  • Country:
  • India

Reacting to Uttarakhand Transport Minister Yashpal Arya’s exit from the BJP, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday said the leader’s personal interests may have come to the fore. Where has anyone been able to stop the one who goes, if you have gone, there is no one to stop, he further said.

Arya on Monday rejoined the Congress, five years after he quit the party.

Dhami said in the BJP, the country's interest comes first and personal interest last.

I think his personal interests may have come to the fore, he said. Yashpal Arya was the president of Uttarakhand Congress from 2007 to 2014. He had switched over to the BJP in 2017 ahead of the Assembly elections.

Arya and his son along with their supporters, joined the Congress in the presence of senior party leaders Harish Rawat, K C Venugopal and Randeep Surjewala at the party headquarters in the national capital.

Earlier in the day, they met former Congress president Rahul Gandhi at his residence.

''It is an important day for me as I have returned to my family. It is my 'ghar wapsi'. There can't be a happier day for me. I feel relieved after my return,'' Arya said soon after joining the Congress.

Arya represents the Bajpur (SC) assembly constituency in the state. He earlier represented the Mukteshwar assembly constituency. He is a former speaker and was a minister in the Congress government led by Harish Rawat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

 India
2
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packing at Indian Wells; Bills sign CB Taron Johnson to 3-year extension and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packin...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021