Arya's interests may have come to the fore: Dhami

Reacting to Uttarakhand Transport Minister Yashpal Arya’s exit from the BJP, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday said the leader’s personal interests may have come to the fore. Where has anyone been able to stop the one who goes, if you have gone, there is no one to stop, he further said.

Arya on Monday rejoined the Congress, five years after he quit the party.

Dhami said in the BJP, the country's interest comes first and personal interest last.

I think his personal interests may have come to the fore, he said. Yashpal Arya was the president of Uttarakhand Congress from 2007 to 2014. He had switched over to the BJP in 2017 ahead of the Assembly elections.

Arya and his son along with their supporters, joined the Congress in the presence of senior party leaders Harish Rawat, K C Venugopal and Randeep Surjewala at the party headquarters in the national capital.

Earlier in the day, they met former Congress president Rahul Gandhi at his residence.

''It is an important day for me as I have returned to my family. It is my 'ghar wapsi'. There can't be a happier day for me. I feel relieved after my return,'' Arya said soon after joining the Congress.

Arya represents the Bajpur (SC) assembly constituency in the state. He earlier represented the Mukteshwar assembly constituency. He is a former speaker and was a minister in the Congress government led by Harish Rawat.

