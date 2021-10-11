Left Menu

Telangana Congress holds silent protest demanding removal of Union MoS Ajay Mishra Teni over Lakhimpur Kheri incident

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Chief Revanth Reddy along with other party members held a silent protest at dharna chowk here on Monday seeking the removal of Union MoS Ajay Mishra Teni, whose son Asish Teni is an accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 11-10-2021 23:19 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 23:19 IST
TPCC chief Revanth Reddy (Photo:Revanth Reddy/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Reddy while addressing a gathering at dharna chowk stated that the Congress party has taken this initiative to condemn the "non-arrest of BJP leaders who trampled farmers to death by car", and the removal of Union Minister Ajay Mishra from the cabinet. Taking a jibe at the Prime Minister's Mann Ki Baat, the Congress leader questioned the silence of the Prime Minister on the "horrific incident."

"It's not just the Congress party but it is a struggle of 80 crore farmers engaged in agriculture and feeding 130 crore Indians," said Revanth. Reddy hit out at the Centre and accused the government of trying to sell the agriculture sector to Adani and Ambani.

"They are looking to bring in new agricultural black laws on farmers and make their life more miserable," he said. "The conditions in the country is so bad, that the leaders who went to visit the bereaved farmers' families are arrested," he accused the Yogi government. (ANI)

