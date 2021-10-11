Punjab polls: Deputy election commissioner reviews preparedness

Deputy Election Commissioner Nitesh Kumar Vyas on Monday held an online review meeting on poll preparedness for the Punjab assembly elections beginning early next year, according to an official statement.

Punjab Chief Electoral officer S Karuna Raju, his team and all deputy commissioners of the state participated in the meeting, it said.

Raju gave a presentation on the preparedness of the state machinery, the statement added.

The deputy election commissioner gave directions to all the DCs and senior superintendents of police to ensure that every aspect of polling is in order up to the booth level.

Focus is to be placed on new voter registration and special summary revision of voter lists is to be done, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)