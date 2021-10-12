Mexico president to travel to UN to talk about corruption
His visit will correspond with Mexico taking over the rotating presidency of the UN Security Council in November. The worlds main problem, Lpez Obrador said, is the corruption that produces inequality. The president said he would be there November 9.
PTI | Mexicocity | Updated: 12-10-2021 02:30 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 02:30 IST
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador will travel to the United Nations next month and give a speech about the dangers of corruption, he said Monday.
It would only be López Obrador's second trip outside Mexico in his nearly three years as president. His visit will correspond with Mexico taking over the rotating presidency of the UN Security Council in November. The world's main problem, López Obrador said, is the “corruption that produces inequality.'' The president said he would be there November 9.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mexico
- United
- Mexican
- UN Security Council
- Obrador
- López Obrador's
- López
- Andrés Manuel López
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Jaishankar holds talks with Mexican prez Obrador on expanding practical cooperation in various sectors
Jaishankar meets Mexican counterpart; discusses cooperation in various fields
Jaishankar meets Mexican President, discusses cooperation in pharma, ICT, energy
Mexican government sends 70 migrants back to Haiti by plane
U.S. and Mexico to hold high-level security talks on October 8 in Mexican capital