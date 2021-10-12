Left Menu

Mexico president to travel to UN to talk about corruption

His visit will correspond with Mexico taking over the rotating presidency of the UN Security Council in November. The worlds main problem, Lpez Obrador said, is the corruption that produces inequality. The president said he would be there November 9.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador will travel to the United Nations next month and give a speech about the dangers of corruption, he said Monday.

It would only be López Obrador's second trip outside Mexico in his nearly three years as president. His visit will correspond with Mexico taking over the rotating presidency of the UN Security Council in November. The world's main problem, López Obrador said, is the “corruption that produces inequality.'' The president said he would be there November 9.

