Left Menu

Texas governor bars all vaccine mandates in state

"The COVID-19 vaccine is safe, effective, and our best defense against the virus, but should remain voluntary and never forced," Abbott said in a written statement announcing his executive order. Biden's mandate announcement in September came as his administration struggles to control the pandemic, which has killed more than 700,000 Americans.

Reuters | Updated: 12-10-2021 05:00 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 05:00 IST
Texas governor bars all vaccine mandates in state

Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order on Monday barring all COVID vaccine mandates in the state by any entity, including private businesses.

Abbott's move sets him up for a clash with U.S. President Joe Biden, a Democrat who last month called on U.S. employers to require their workers to be vaccinated. Abbott is a Republican. "The COVID-19 vaccine is safe, effective, and our best defense against the virus, but should remain voluntary and never forced," Abbott said in a written statement announcing his executive order.

Biden's mandate announcement in September came as his administration struggles to control the pandemic, which has killed more than 700,000 Americans. A large swath of the nation's population have refused to get the jab.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

 India
2
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to deliver

EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to delive...

 Global
4
Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 saw 55% growth in new sellers

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 saw 55% growth in new sellers

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021