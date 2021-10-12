Texas governor bars all vaccine mandates in state
Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order on Monday barring all COVID vaccine mandates in the state by any entity, including private businesses.
Abbott's move sets him up for a clash with U.S. President Joe Biden, a Democrat who last month called on U.S. employers to require their workers to be vaccinated. Abbott is a Republican. "The COVID-19 vaccine is safe, effective, and our best defense against the virus, but should remain voluntary and never forced," Abbott said in a written statement announcing his executive order.
Biden's mandate announcement in September came as his administration struggles to control the pandemic, which has killed more than 700,000 Americans. A large swath of the nation's population have refused to get the jab.
