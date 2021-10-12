Kashyap community members in UP's Muzaffarnagar protest seeking inclusion in SC list

Members of the Kashyap community staged a dharna here on Monday evening to press for their demand for inclusion in the list of Scheduled Castes.

The protesters, under the aegis of Maharishi Kashyap Ekta Sangathan, had gathered outside the district magistrate's office here and raised slogans.

''We will not cast a vote to any party in the upcoming elections if the Kashyap community is not included in the SC category,'' Sunil Kashyap, the president of the sangathan, said.

