Ram Manohar Lohia's thoughts inspire us in striving to create an egalitarian society, says Vice President Naidu on his death anniversary

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday paid tribute to socialist leader and freedom fighter Dr Ram Manohar Lohia on his death anniversary and said that Lohia was a passionate nationalist who cared deeply for India's unity and integrity.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2021 11:38 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 11:38 IST
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu pays floral tribute to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia. (Image Courtesy: Twitter/ @VPSecretariat). Image Credit: ANI
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday paid tribute to socialist leader and freedom fighter Dr Ram Manohar Lohia on his death anniversary and said that Lohia was a passionate nationalist who cared deeply for India's unity and integrity. "Remembering socialist and iconic freedom fighter Ram Manohar Lohia Ji on his Punya Tithi. He was a passionate nationalist who cared deeply for India's unity and integrity. His thoughts and life continue to inspire us all in striving to create an egalitarian society free of all inequities," Naidu tweeted.

He also paid floral tributes to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia on his death anniversary at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas (official residence of Vice President of India). Meanwhile, Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also paid floral tributes to Ram Manohar Lohia on his death anniversary at his statue in Patna. (ANI)

