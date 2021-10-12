Left Menu

Some trying to dent country's image in name of human rights violations: PM Modi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2021 12:40 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 12:31 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday slammed those who engage in ''selective interpretation'' of human rights and look at its violation with an eye on political loss and gains, saying such conduct is harmful to these rights as well as democracy.

Speaking at the 28th foundation day of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Modi said similar incidents are seen differently by some people as they describe human rights keeping their own interests in mind. Some even try to dent the country's image in the name of human rights violations, and people should beware of them, he said.

Though Modi did not name any person or organization, the ruling BJP has been critical of a section of human rights groups, including those with a global presence, for allegedly highlighting cases of HR violations selectively and in a one-sided manner to target the government.

In his speech, the prime minister cited a number of measures taken by his government to deliver basic needs like toilets, cooking gas, electricity, and homes to the poor and said this gives rise to their aspirations and makes them more aware of their rights.

He said by making a law against 'triple talaq', his government has bestowed new rights on Muslim women.

The prime minister also spoke of the measures like 26-week maternity leave and a more stringent law for rape to highlight his dispensation's empowerment of women.

The commission was set up under the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, on October 12, 1993, for the promotion and protection of human rights.

The NHRC takes cognizance of human rights violations, conducts inquiries, and recommends compensation to victims from public authorities besides other remedial and legal measures against the erring public servants.

Modi said freedom struggle and India's history are a big source of inspiration and values for human rights.

