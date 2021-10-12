Left Menu

'Red Light on, Gaadi off' initiative to begin from Oct 18: Delhi CM

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that the 'Red Light on, Gaadi off' initiative will once again begin from October 18 to reduce the pollution level in the national capital.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that the 'Red Light on, Gaadi off' initiative will once again begin from October 18 to reduce the pollution level in the national capital. "We had started the 'Red Light on, Gaadi off' initiative last year. This will begin again from October 18, as soon as you stop at a Red signal, turn down the engines of your vehicle. You can begin today itself, though it will be formally launched on 18," said Kejriwal.

The Delhi Chief Minister urged people not to take the vehicle at least once a week and travel on the metro, bus or share vehicles with others. "We should decide to not take out our vehicle at least once a week and travel on the metro, bus, or share vehicle with others. Experts say that if we do this, pollution can be brought down and fuel can be saved," he said.

He further asked people to download the Green Delhi app and complain against the industry or vehicle that is causing pollution. "If you have not downloaded the Green Delhi app, do it. If you see pollution anywhere in Delhi -a truck causing air pollution, any industry that is causing pollution, waste being burnt- you can complain through the app. Our team will reach the spot and stop the source of pollution," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

