Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi should lead Congress, I urge him to take charge: Siddaramaiah before CWC meeting

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah extended his support to party leader Rahul Gandhi while echoing his long standing demand for Gandhi to take over the post of party president.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 12-10-2021 12:43 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 12:43 IST
Rahul Gandhi should lead Congress, I urge him to take charge: Siddaramaiah before CWC meeting
Congress leader Siddaramaiah (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah extended his support to party leader Rahul Gandhi while echoing his long standing demand for Gandhi to take over the post of party president. "I have been saying for (a) long time that Rahul Gandhi should lead (the) Congress party. I urge him to take charge at the earliest," Siddaramaiah, the leader of the opposition said in Bengaluru on Monday.

"It is not that Sonia ji is incapable of discharging her duties of the president. Sonia ji is not keeping good health. That is why I suggested Rahul ji to take over as early as possible," he added. On the question of him eyeing for a big role in central politics, Siddaramaiah said that he has no interest in the central politics and he has already conveyed that to interim party president Sonia Gandhi.

"Some people made strategy against me, that is the reason some publications are publishing that I am going to national politics. There is no such talks as of now and I have no interest in going to central politics," the Congress leader said. Notably, these statements of his came at a time when Congress' supreme body Congress Working Committee (CWC) is slated to hold a meeting on October 16 in New Delhi to discuss the current political situation, forthcoming Assembly polls and organisational elections.

It remains an unanswered question whether prior to that Rahul Gandhi will take over the post of party president or will contest for party president post. But the Youth Congress, National Students' Union of India, Mahila Congress and Social Media's National Executives have passed a resolution to make him party president. Sonia Gandhi was made interim president by CWC after Rahul Gandhi stepped down as the president of AICC accepting the responsibility of poll debacle in the 2019 general elections. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

 India
2
EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to deliver

EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to delive...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
4
IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021