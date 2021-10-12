Left Menu

BJP asks Delhi government to lift ban on Chhath

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2021 14:20 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 14:13 IST
Delhi BJP leaders and workers staged a protest near Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence here on Tuesday against the ban on the celebration of the Chhath festival in the capital.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari got injured during the protest and was rushed to Safdarjung hospital. He sustained an injury on his ear, said party leader Neelkant Bakshi.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta and others condemned the Kejriwal-led Delhi government for the ban on the festival that is celebrated by lakhs of Purvanchalis in the capital.

Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), in its order on September 30, prohibited Chhath at riverbanks, water bodies, and other public places have given Covid.

However, Gupta asserted on Monday that Chhath would be celebrated grandly and the BJP-ruled municipal corporations would make arrangements for it.

The protesters demanded the Kejriwal government to send a proposal to DDMA for lifting the ban on the festival.

Earlier, Kejriwal had said that the decision to prohibit Chhath at public places was taken because of the health and safety of the people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

