Karnataka Cong alleges Centre not doing enough to protect people of J-K from terrorists

Reacting to a spate of killings by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, senior Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao said that the Central government didn't take action to protect the people of the Valley.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 12-10-2021 15:00 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 15:00 IST
Karnataka Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Reacting to a spate of killings by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, senior Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao said that the Central government didn't take action to protect the people of the Valley. His statement comes at a time when there have been reports of civilians being killing by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The killings of civilians in Jammu and Kashmir is a matter of concern and the Central government must protect them and stop making false statements on the issue," Rao said. "Terrorism in Kashmir and the killing of civilians is a matter of concern. After the abrogation of Article 370, the lie of peace in the region has been revealed," he added.

"The security failure of the Central government is the cause of this terrorism," Rao added. On October 6, terrorists fired upon Makhan Lal Bindroo, the owner of Bindroo Medicate, in Srinagar. Bindroo was shifted to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. In another incident, a street hawker was also shot dead by terrorists in Srinagar.

Two teachers were killed in a terrorist attack at a government school in the Eidgah area of Srinagar on October 7. Earlier on Monday, a junior commissioned officer (JCO) and four soldiers of the Indian Army were killed during a counter-terrorist operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri sector in the Pir Panjal ranges. (ANI)

