BJP hits out at Rahul, Priyanka for silence over atrocities on Dalits in Cong-ruled states
The BJP launched a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday over their silence on atrocities against Dalits in Congress-ruled states.
Citing alleged incidents of atrocities against members of the Scheduled Caste (SC) communities in Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Jharkhand, the BJP said those who project themselves as champions of Dalit rights are ignoring such incidents.
Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said, ''Both Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra project themselves as champions of Dalit rights but why are they silent on atrocities against scheduled castes in Rajasthan and other states?'' He wondered why the leaders from various political parties, who went on ''political tourism'' in Uttar Pradesh in the wake of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, do not visit the Congress-ruled states when incidents of atrocities against Dalits are reported from these states.
Echoing similar sentiments, BJP general secretary Dushyant Gautam alleged that it was the Congress party that showed disrespect to Dalit icon BR Ambedkar and never gave him his due respect during its rule.
