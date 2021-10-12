Left Menu

BJP hits out at Rahul, Priyanka for silence over atrocities on Dalits in Cong-ruled states

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2021 16:16 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 16:03 IST
BJP hits out at Rahul, Priyanka for silence over atrocities on Dalits in Cong-ruled states
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP launched a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday over their silence on atrocities against Dalits in Congress-ruled states.

Citing alleged incidents of atrocities against members of the Scheduled Caste (SC) communities in Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Jharkhand, the BJP said those who project themselves as champions of Dalit rights are ignoring such incidents.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said, ''Both Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra project themselves as champions of Dalit rights but why are they silent on atrocities against scheduled castes in Rajasthan and other states?'' He wondered why the leaders from various political parties, who went on ''political tourism'' in Uttar Pradesh in the wake of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, do not visit the Congress-ruled states when incidents of atrocities against Dalits are reported from these states.

Echoing similar sentiments, BJP general secretary Dushyant Gautam alleged that it was the Congress party that showed disrespect to Dalit icon BR Ambedkar and never gave him his due respect during its rule.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

 India
2
EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to deliver

EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to delive...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
4
IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021