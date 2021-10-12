Left Menu

Czech opposition says would be great result to have government by January

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 12-10-2021 16:29 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 16:12 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
Forming a government and receiving the confidence of parliament by the end of January would be a "great" result, said Zbynek Stanjura, senior lawmaker for the opposition centre-right Together coalition on Tuesday.

Together and the liberal Pirates/Mayors group won 108 seats in the central European country's 200-seat lower house of parliament in an election that ended on Saturday and hope to oust Prime Minister Andrej Babis from power.

