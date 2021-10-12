Czech opposition says would be great result to have government by January

Forming a government and receiving the confidence of parliament by the end of January would be a "great" result, said Zbynek Stanjura, senior lawmaker for the opposition centre-right Together coalition on Tuesday.

Together and the liberal Pirates/Mayors group won 108 seats in the central European country's 200-seat lower house of parliament in an election that ended on Saturday and hope to oust Prime Minister Andrej Babis from power.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)