Left Menu

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, AAP leader Raghav Chadha arrive at Amritsar airport in Punjab

Ahead of Punjab Assembly elections, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal arrived at the Amritsar airport in Punjab.

ANI | Amritsar (Punjab) | Updated: 12-10-2021 16:14 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 16:14 IST
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, AAP leader Raghav Chadha arrive at Amritsar airport in Punjab
Visuals from Amritsar airport in Punjab (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of Punjab Assembly elections, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal arrived at the Amritsar airport in Punjab. AAP leader Raghav Chadha also arrived at the airport along with him.

Kejriwal will be visiting Punjab's Jalandhar today, AAP leader Raghav Chadha had informed on Monday. Chadha further informed that the AAP national convenor will be visiting Devi Talab Mandir to offer prayers for Punjab's prosperity.

The Assembly elections in Punjab are scheduled to be held next year. AAP will be contesting for the election here. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

 India
2
EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to deliver

EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to delive...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
4
IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021