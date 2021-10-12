Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, AAP leader Raghav Chadha arrive at Amritsar airport in Punjab
Ahead of Punjab Assembly elections, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal arrived at the Amritsar airport in Punjab.
Ahead of Punjab Assembly elections, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal arrived at the Amritsar airport in Punjab. AAP leader Raghav Chadha also arrived at the airport along with him.
Kejriwal will be visiting Punjab's Jalandhar today, AAP leader Raghav Chadha had informed on Monday. Chadha further informed that the AAP national convenor will be visiting Devi Talab Mandir to offer prayers for Punjab's prosperity.
The Assembly elections in Punjab are scheduled to be held next year. AAP will be contesting for the election here. (ANI)
