Czech ruling ANO party expects to end up in opposition after vote - lawmaker

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 12-10-2021 16:42 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 16:30 IST
  • Czech Republic

The Czech ruling ANO party acknowledges two opposition coalitions won a combined majority in parliament in last weekend's election and expects to end up in opposition, a senior lawmaker from the party said on Tuesday.

Jaroslav Faltynek told journalists his party would not try to block the transfer of power but said it was still up to Prime Minister Andrej Babis to decide if he wants to have a first shot at forming a cabinet as the leader of the biggest party in parliament.

