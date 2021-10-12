Left Menu

Never felt I am no longer chief minister: Fadnavis

Fadnavis became the chief minister of Maharashtra after the 2014 elections and went on to complete a full term, something which no chief minister of the state had managed in the previous three decades.After the Shiv Sena walked out of the alliance with the BJP after the 2019 polls, he forged an alliance with a breakaway group of NCP MLAs led by Ajit Pawar and was sworn in as chief minister with Pawar as his deputy.

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said that because of people's love, he did not feel that he had ceased to be the chief minister of Maharashtra.

He was speaking at a public event in Navi Mumbai.

''People never made me feel that I am not the chief minister. I still feel that I am chief minister as I have been roaming in the state over the last two years. The love and affection of people has not receded," said Fadnavis.

A person's work is more important than his or her position, he added.

"I have not just sat at home. I am serving people and doing well as leader of the opposition (in the Assembly)," he said. Fadnavis became the chief minister of Maharashtra after the 2014 elections and went on to complete a full term, something which no chief minister of the state had managed in the previous three decades.

After the Shiv Sena walked out of the alliance with the BJP after the 2019 polls, he forged an alliance with a breakaway group of NCP MLAs led by Ajit Pawar and was sworn in as chief minister with Pawar as his deputy. But this government lasted only for three days for want of the numbers and was replaced by an alliance of the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, headed by Uddhav Thackeray.

