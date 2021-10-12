Czech BM Babis: President Zeman told me I would have chance to form cabinet

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Tuesday that President Milos Zeman had told Babis that as head of the largest party he would get the first shot at forming a cabinet following a weekend election.

Babis, who had met the president on Sunday just before Zeman was taken to intensive care at a Prague hospital, said in a live briefing on television he would only say when he gets the mandate whether he would accept it or not.

