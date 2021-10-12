Czech BM Babis: President Zeman told me I would have chance to form cabinet
Reuters | Prague | Updated: 12-10-2021 18:23 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 18:20 IST
- Country:
- Czech Republic
Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Tuesday that President Milos Zeman had told Babis that as head of the largest party he would get the first shot at forming a cabinet following a weekend election.
Babis, who had met the president on Sunday just before Zeman was taken to intensive care at a Prague hospital, said in a live briefing on television he would only say when he gets the mandate whether he would accept it or not.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Babis
- Czech
- Zeman
- Prague
- Milos Zeman
- Andrej Babis
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Czechs and Poles aim for speedy solution to lignite mine dispute
Czech and Polish negotiators make progress on Turow mine dispute -Czech minister
Czechs sign deal to buy French truck-mounted artillery
Soccer-Euro 2020 hero Schick rejoins Czechs for World Cup qualifiers
Hungary's Orban hits Czech campaign trail to back PM Babis