Left Menu

J-K BJP members stage protest for proper accommodation for all panch, sarpanch

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 12-10-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 18:34 IST
J-K BJP members stage protest for proper accommodation for all panch, sarpanch
  • Country:
  • India

Dozens of BJP workers on Tuesday took out a protest march here demanding safe and proper accommodation for all panch and sarpanch in the Kashmir valley.

They staged a protest at the Press Enclave here to press for their demands.

Lashing out at the divisional administration in Kashmir, the protesting BJP members said the “chaotic” accommodation being provided to all the panch and sarpanch has resulted in privacy issues and security-related problems.

“These panch and sarpanch are elected representatives of the people, and not prisoners. In 14 hotels booked in Srinagar, more than six leaders are being kept together, which is a clear breach of security,” a BJP spokesperson said.

It is unfortunate that these leaders were thrown out of their personal accommodations and kept as “herd of sheep” in hotel rooms, he alleged.

He urged the divisional administration and Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to address the issue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

 India
2
EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to deliver

EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to delive...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
4
IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021