Left Menu

Uttarakhand Congress workers protest rising prices of petrol, diesel; offer sweets to people

Congress workers in Herbertpur town in Dehradun protested in a unique way over rising prices of petrol and diesel and offered sweets to people.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 12-10-2021 19:29 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 19:29 IST
Uttarakhand Congress workers protest rising prices of petrol, diesel; offer sweets to people
Visual of protests in Dehradun (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress workers in Herbertpur town in Dehradun protested in a unique way over rising prices of petrol and diesel and offered sweets to people. Several women protestors were holding banners saying, "Pehli baar petrol Rs 100 ke paar, desh wasiyo ko mila samman" (For the first time, prices of petrol crossed Rs 100. The countrymen got respect).

Speaking to ANI here, Congress leader Nav Prabhat said they had gathered to protest rising fuel prices which is affecting the common man. He said the symbolic protest was to reflect the situation where "galloping fuel prices" are putting pressure on the domestic budget of every family.

"The protest is also to draw the attention of people who are busy making the ends meet. We are offering sweets to people and 'congratulating' them over rising fuel prices to reflect the irony of the situation." Prices of petrol and diesel rose for the seventh successive day on Tuesday.

In Delhi, the petrol price stood at Rs 104.44 per litre while the rate of diesel remained at Rs 93.17 per litre. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

 India
2
EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to deliver

EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to delive...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
4
IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021