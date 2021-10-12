Northern Irish Brexit protocol on trade must change- UK's Frost
The Northern Irish protocol, which governs post-Brexit trade in the province, must change, British Brexit minister David Frost said on Tuesday, amid complaints of business disruption since the United Kingdom left the European Union.
"The protocol is not working," he said during a speech in Lisbon. "It has to change."
