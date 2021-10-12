Pawar reviews work of NCP ministers in Maharashtra
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar held a review meeting on Tuesday which was attended by top leaders and legislators of the party, which is a key constituent of the Shiv Sena-led government in Maharashtra.
Pawar also reviewed the work of NCP ministers in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.
Besides Pawar, party's state president Jayant Patil, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule attended the meet.
“A review meeting of the Nationalist Congress Party was held today under the leadership of National President Sharad Pawar. Mr Pawar reviewed the work of the ministers in the party's state cabinet,” the NCP tweeted.
NCP ministers hold some key departments, including Home and Finance, in the MVA government, which will complete two years in office next month.
The review meet comes days after the Income Tax department raided entities linked to relatives of Ajit Pawar. PTI PR RSY RSY
