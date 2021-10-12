Left Menu

T'gana: Campaign gains momentum for Huzurabad bypoll

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-10-2021 22:12 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 22:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The campaign for the crucial Huzurabad assembly constituency bypoll in Telangana on October 30 gained momentum on Tuesday with the ruling TRS, 1opposition BJP and Congress attacking their rivals over various issues. The by-election has assumed significance as the ruling TRS is keen on demonstrating that its dominance in state politics continues unchallenged. It is crucial for the BJP as the party aims at emerging as the alternative to the TRS in the 2023 Assembly elections. The bypoll has been necessitated by the resignation of Eatala Rajender in June after his removal from the state cabinet over allegations of land grabbing. Rajender, who dismissed the allegations, has since joined BJP and is seeking re-election. October 13 is the last date for withdrawal of candidatures.

Rajender has been touring the constituency since June-July and is now conducting a hectic campaign. BJP is expected to dispatch its senior leaders for canvassing in the run-up to the poll.

The ruling TRS has been conducting a vigorous campaign led by its senior leader and state Finance Minister T Harish Rao. Other leaders, including minister Gangula Kamalakar, are also campaigning for the party nominee.

Gellu Srinivas Yadav, a students' leader of TRS.

Congress has nominated state NSUI president Balmoori Venkat as its nominee.

Referring to BJP's alleged criticism that the state government has imposed a tax of Rs 291 on LPG cylinders, Harish Rao said he is ready to quit if the charge is proven.

''I am asking Rajender ji from here. If the state government has imposed a tax of Rs 291 on gas cylinder, you tell me where should I come... if the state government has imposed tax of Rs 291, I will quit there itself. Will you step aside (from the contest),'' Harish Rao asked.

Meanwhile, Rajender alleged that the ruling TRS was trying to mislead voters over his election symbol and also trying to induce voters.

BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao also participated in campaigning.

Congress MLC T Jeevan Reddy, who campaigned for his party nominee, said the TRS and BJP blamed each other as being inefficient.

The counting of votes would be taken up on November 2. PTI SJR APR APR

