NCSC team to visit Rajasthan on Wednesday to look into alleged rise in atrocities against SCs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2021 22:24 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 22:24 IST
The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) on Tuesday said its team will visit Rajasthan on October 13 to look into the alleged rise in incidents of atrocities against SCs.

NCSC chairman Vijay Sampla said the team will visit Hanumangarh and Ganganagar districts, where incidents of atrocities against Scheduled Castes have been reported.

On October 7, a Dalit man, Jagdish Meghwal, was beaten to death by a group of people in Hanumangarh's Prempura area over his alleged love affair with his neighbour's wife, according to police.

In a video recorded by the accused, they are seen giving Jagdish water to drink and then repeatedly thrashing him with sticks.

The accused later dumped the victim's body outside his house, the police had said.

''In view of the increasing incidents of atrocities on Scheduled Castes in Rajasthan, on October 13, NCSC will visit Hanumangarh and Ganganagar and will meet the families of the victims,'' Sampla said in a tweet.

