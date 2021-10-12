Give jobs to our people: Guj BJP chief tells party's co-op sector leaders

Gujarat BJP president C R Paatil has asked BJP-affiliated office bearers of cooperative sector entities such as dairies and APMCs in the state to give priority to party workers and even voters in job recruitment.

''It is important to win elections to cooperative bodies so that we can give jobs to many BJP workers in these entities. Not just workers, we can also accommodate voters in case they are in need of a job,'' Paatil said, speaking at a party function at Himmatnagar in north Gujarat on Monday.

''So I want to tell all the cooperative leaders of the BJP that please select candidates from among these people whenever a new recruitment is announced in your organisation. If you give jobs to other people, you will not get the party's nomination (for the next election to the cooperative body),'' he added.

Paatil even cited an instance where he intervened to arrange a job for the son of a dedicated party worker.

''The worker told me his son was jobless for a long time. He then got the job. Why should our party workers be left out when the BJP is in power? So I want to tell all the ministers and elected representatives here....Even the chairmen of various organisations are also present here. Give priority to party workers,'' he said.

