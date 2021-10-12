Left Menu

PM Modi condoles demise of Nagaland BJP leader Visasolie Lhoungu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from Nagaland Visasolie Lhoungu on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2021 23:30 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 23:30 IST
PM Modi condoles demise of Nagaland BJP leader Visasolie Lhoungu
Nagaland BJP leader Visasolie Lhoungu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from Nagaland Visasolie Lhoungu on Tuesday. "Shri Visasolie Lhoungu was a hardworking and dedicated person who was passionate about the progress of Nagaland and the empowerment of the Naga people. He made noteworthy efforts to strengthen the BJP in the state. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and supporters. RIP," tweeted Prime Minister.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio also took to Twitter to condole the death of Lhoungu. "Deepest condolences to the bereaved family members of Shri Visasolie Lhoungu, Chairman of Nagaland Bamboo Development Agency and former President of Nagaland BJP. May Almighty God gives comfort and strength to bear the irreparable loss," tweeted Rio.

Lhoungu, a former bureaucrat before joining politics served as the CEO of the National Rural Livelihoods Mission under the Rural Development Department. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

Global
2
Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Finland
3
Russia says Gazprom has begun using gas stockpiles to stabilise market

Russia says Gazprom has begun using gas stockpiles to stabilise market

 Russian Federation
4
LG expands content streaming options for third-party webOS-powered TVs

LG expands content streaming options for third-party webOS-powered TVs

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021