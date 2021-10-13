White house congratulates Iraqi government on election
The White House on Tuesday congratulated the Iraqi government on its election, which it said was largely conducted peacefully and noted that it was awaiting certification of the results.
"We congratulate the Iraqi Government on having fulfilled its promise to hold earlier elections," White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters.
"Once the final results are certified, we hope the new council of representative members will form a government that reflects the will of the Iraqi people," she added.
