Tunisian PM says the priority of government is to implement economic reforms

The Tunisian prime minister said on Tuesday that fixing public finances and implementing economic reforms will be a priority - the first sign of the government's intention to launch reforms demanded by lenders - as Tunisia suffers a financial crisis.

Tunisia's president unveiled a new cabinet government on Monday, but gave no hint when he would relinquish his near total control after seizing most powers in July.

Under rules President Kais Saied announced last month when he swept aside much of the constitution in a move critics called a coup, the new cabinet will ultimately answer to him rather than Prime Minister Najla Bouden.

