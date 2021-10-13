Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Former Wake Forest coach's U.S. college scandal charges could be dropped in deal

A former women's volleyball coach at Wake Forest University accused of participating in a vast U.S. college admissions fraud and bribery scheme has struck a deal with federal prosecutors that could result in the charges against him being dropped. Federal prosecutors in Boston in a deferred prosecution agreement unsealed on Tuesday agreed to dismiss the case against William Ferguson after two years if he pays a $50,000 fine and complies with other conditions.

Progressives in U.S. Congress open to cutting cost, not scope, of Biden bill

U.S. Congress progressives on Tuesday signaled a new willingness to shrink the cost, but not the scope, of President Joe Biden's multi-trillion-dollar plan to broaden social programs and tackle climate change, as they struggle to reach a deal with party moderates. Centrist Democrats have balked at the plan's initial $3.5 trillion price tag. As a result, Biden faces a difficult balancing act in trying to bring down the cost but not alienate progressives who also are essential to passage.

Jury selected for trial of ex-Giuliani associate Parnas

A jury was selected on Tuesday to decide the fate of a onetime associate of Donald Trump's former lawyer Rudy Giuliani, in a case that could shed light on how campaign finance operates behind the scenes, including during the Republican former president's failed 2020 re-election bid. Opening arguments are slated for Wednesday in the case against Lev Parnas, and his co-defendant, Andrey Kukushkin, in Manhattan federal court.

U.S. Supreme Court leans toward letting Kentucky official defend abortion law

In another case stemming from a restrictive abortion law, U.S. Supreme Court justices on Tuesday signaled a willingness to let Kentucky's Republican attorney general defend his state's statute - struck down by lower courts - after its Democratic governor dropped the case. The arguments heard by the nine justices did not involve the legality of the 2018 law, focusing instead on the narrow legal issue of whether Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron can take over the defense of it in a bid to revive the measure.

New York must allow religious exemptions to COVID-19 vaccine mandate, judge rules

A federal judge ruled on Tuesday that New York state cannot impose a COVID-19 vaccine mandate on healthcare workers without allowing their employers to consider religious exemption requests. U.S. District Judge David Hurd in Albany, New York, ruled that the state's workplace vaccination requirement conflicted with healthcare workers' federally protected right to seek religious accommodations from their employers.

U.S. House votes to hike debt ceiling, avert default

The Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives gave final approval on Tuesday to a Senate-passed bill temporarily raising the government's borrowing limit to $28.9 trillion, putting off the risk of default at least until early December. Democrats, who narrowly control the House, maintained party discipline to pass the hard-fought, $480 billion debt limit increase https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-senate-democrats-republicans-haggle-over-short-term-debt-fix-2021-10-07 by 219-206. The vote was along party lines, with every yes from Democrats and every no from Republicans.

More than 100 U.S. lawmakers urge Pelosi to back union EV tax credit

More than 100 U.S. House lawmakers on Tuesday urged Speaker Nancy Pelosi to keep a $4,500 tax credit incentive for union-built electric vehicles (EV) in a massive spending bill. In a letter seen by Reuters, 107 Democrats urged Pelosi to retain the credit supported by the United Auto Workers (UAW) union, the AFL-CIO and U.S. automakers. The $4,500 credit would provide a significant boost to Detroit's three automakers -- General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and Chrysler-parent Stellantis.

Toddler with COVID-19 home from the hospital

Adrian James, an Illinois toddler who just days ago was attached to a ventilator at a hospital as he fought a severe case of COVID-19, is home, his mother said Tuesday. "So, so, so happy," Tiffany Jackson said in a text message, sharing photos of Adrian sitting up in bed and eating fries after more than a week of breathing and eating via tubes.

Gabby Petito was killed by strangulation, Wyoming coroner finds

Gabby Petito, the young woman who vanished on a road trip with her boyfriend and later turned up dead in Wyoming, was killed by strangulation, a local coroner said on Tuesday. Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue, whose office had already ruled Petito's death a homicide, said she was killed about three to four weeks before her body was found on Sept. 19. Her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, 23, has been missing for nearly a month.

U.S. should face up to 'shameful past' with tribal nations, VP Harris says

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said on Tuesday that the European explorers who first landed on U.S. shores had "ushered in a wave of devastation for tribal nations, perpetrating violence, stealing land and spreading disease." "We must not shy away from this shameful past, and we must shed light on it and do everything we can to address the impact of the past on native communities today", she told the National Congress of American Indians, the largest U.S. organization for native peoples.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)