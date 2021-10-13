Left Menu

Lakhimpur violence: Congress delegation meets President, demands sacking of MoS Ajay Mishra

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2021 11:58 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 11:58 IST
Lakhimpur violence: Congress delegation meets President, demands sacking of MoS Ajay Mishra
  • Country:
  • India

A delegation of Congress leaders, including former party president Rahul Gandhi, on Wednesday met President Ram Nath Kovind demanding the immediate dismissal of Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

The delegation of senior Congress leaders also presented a memorandum of facts about the Lakhimpur Kheri incident to the President.

Four farmers were among eight people killed in the violence on October 3.

The Congress has been demanding the immediate dismissal of the Union Minister of State for Home whose son Ashish has been named in the FIR and is accused of mowing down farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3, and strict action against the accused in the killing of farmers.

Ashish was arrested on Saturday by the Uttar Pradesh Police in connection with the violence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

Global
2
Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Finland
3
WHO advisory group recommends COVID-19 booster shot for immunocompromised people

WHO advisory group recommends COVID-19 booster shot for immunocompromised pe...

 Global
4
Soccer-Albania v Poland World Cup qualifier suspended after crowd trouble

Soccer-Albania v Poland World Cup qualifier suspended after crowd trouble

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021