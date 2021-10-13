Lakhimpur violence: Congress delegation meets President, demands sacking of MoS Ajay Mishra
- Country:
- India
A delegation of Congress leaders, including former party president Rahul Gandhi, on Wednesday met President Ram Nath Kovind demanding the immediate dismissal of Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.
The delegation of senior Congress leaders also presented a memorandum of facts about the Lakhimpur Kheri incident to the President.
Four farmers were among eight people killed in the violence on October 3.
The Congress has been demanding the immediate dismissal of the Union Minister of State for Home whose son Ashish has been named in the FIR and is accused of mowing down farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3, and strict action against the accused in the killing of farmers.
Ashish was arrested on Saturday by the Uttar Pradesh Police in connection with the violence.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Former JNU student leader Kanhaiya Kumar joins Congress in presence of Rahul Gandhi: Party sources.
UK Opposition leader evokes Gandhian spirit in speech on workers’ rights
Delhi civic schools to observe cleanliness fortnight to mark Gandhi Jayanti
Priyanka Gandhi envisages 'war rooms' to fight UP assembly poll
Priyanka Gandhi in UP for second time this month, Congress likely to finalise 100 candidates during her visit ahead of Assembly polls