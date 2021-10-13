Left Menu

Ukraine says still waiting for answer from Russia on foreign ministers' meeting

Reuters | Updated: 13-10-2021 13:58 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 13:55 IST
Ukraine says still waiting for answer from Russia on foreign ministers' meeting
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Wednesday that Kyiv was still waiting for an answer from Moscow on whether his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov was willing to meet for talks on the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

The German government said this week that Germany, Russia, France, and Ukraine had agreed that their foreign ministers should meet, without giving a date or a place for such a meeting.

"We are waiting for a signal from Moscow. We didn't receive any signals," Kuleba told a briefing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more

Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 1...

 Global
2
NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

Global
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

 Global
4
Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Finland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021