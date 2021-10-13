UP law minister meets kin of BJP worker, driver killed in Lakhimpur violence

Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), Oct 13 (UP) Uttar Pradesh Law Minister Brijesh Pathak on Wednesday met the families of a BJP worker and car driver killed in the October 3 violence here.

The minister arrived in the district without any official protocol and visited the family of party worker Shubham Mishra in Shivpuri locality and driver Hariom Mishra in Parsehra Khurd village in Phardhan (Kheri) police limits, BJP sources said.

Eight people were killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence on October 3. Of the eight killed, four were farmers, who were allegedly knocked down by a car carrying BJP workers travelling to welcome Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya to an event in the area. Two BJP workers and a driver were allegedly killed by the farmers.

Accompanied by district BJP chief Sunil Singh, district vice presidents Vijay Shukla Rinku and Anurag Mishra, and Awadh prant head Kamlesh Mishra, Pathak participated in the rituals being performed at Shubham Mishra's house.

Vijay Mishra and Anurag Mishra told PTI that the minister extended deep condolences and assured the two families of all aid and assistance.

The minister avoided interacting with media persons during his visit here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)