Left Menu

UP law minister meets kin of BJP worker, driver killed in Lakhimpur violence

Two BJP workers and a driver were allegedly killed by the farmers.Accompanied by district BJP chief Sunil Singh, district vice presidents Vijay Shukla Rinku and Anurag Mishra, and Awadh prant head Kamlesh Mishra, Pathak participated in the rituals being performed at Shubham Mishras house.Vijay Mishra and Anurag Mishra told PTI that the minister extended deep condolences and assured the two families of all aid and assistance.The minister avoided interacting with media persons during his visit here.

PTI | Lakhimpurkheri | Updated: 13-10-2021 14:09 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 14:09 IST
UP law minister meets kin of BJP worker, driver killed in Lakhimpur violence
  • Country:
  • India

Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), Oct 13 (UP) Uttar Pradesh Law Minister Brijesh Pathak on Wednesday met the families of a BJP worker and car driver killed in the October 3 violence here.

The minister arrived in the district without any official protocol and visited the family of party worker Shubham Mishra in Shivpuri locality and driver Hariom Mishra in Parsehra Khurd village in Phardhan (Kheri) police limits, BJP sources said.

Eight people were killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence on October 3. Of the eight killed, four were farmers, who were allegedly knocked down by a car carrying BJP workers travelling to welcome Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya to an event in the area. Two BJP workers and a driver were allegedly killed by the farmers.

Accompanied by district BJP chief Sunil Singh, district vice presidents Vijay Shukla Rinku and Anurag Mishra, and Awadh prant head Kamlesh Mishra, Pathak participated in the rituals being performed at Shubham Mishra's house.

Vijay Mishra and Anurag Mishra told PTI that the minister extended deep condolences and assured the two families of all aid and assistance.

The minister avoided interacting with media persons during his visit here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more

Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 1...

 Global
2
NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

Global
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

 Global
4
Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Finland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021