Goa MLA hails TMC and Mamata Banerjee

Independent MLA from Goa, Prasad Gaonkar, on Wednesday hailed the Trinamool Congress Party TMC and its chief Mamata Banerjee who he said fought back against the BJP in West Bengal elections. Goa needs a change and that is why I have decided to support the Mamata Banerjee-led party, the Sanguem MLA said.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 13-10-2021 14:20 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 14:20 IST
Independent MLA from Goa, Prasad Gaonkar, on Wednesday hailed the Trinamool Congress Party (TMC) and its chief Mamata Banerjee who he said fought back against the BJP in West Bengal elections. Addressing a press conference in Goa in the presence of TMC MP Derek O'Brien, Gaonkar clarified that he would not resign as MLA as of now. ''Goa needs a change and that is why I have decided to support the Mamata Banerjee-led party,'' the Sanguem MLA said. The TMC has decided to contest the Assembly elections in Goa, due next February. Gaonkar had initially supported the Manohar Parrikar-led government when it came to power after the 2017 elections, which he withdrew subsequently.

“What we have seen in Goa during the last five years is unleashing of anti-people policies by BJP. The people are suffering under this government,” he said and added that the country is witnessing a ''positive change in the form of Mamata Banerjee''. “I am supporting TMC. We have seen how Mamata didi fought back BJP in West Bengal. She epitomises women empowerment,” Gaonkar added.

Former Goa chief minister and Congress MLA Luizinho Faleiro recently join the TMC.

