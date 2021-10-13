Left Menu

Slovak minister: central bank's Kazimir must decide whether to stay in role

Slovak Finance Minister Igor Matovic said on Wednesday it was up to central bank Governor and European Central Bank policymaker Peter Kazimir himself to decide whether he would stay in his post after prosecutors charged him with bribery.

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 13-10-2021 15:47 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 15:36 IST
Slovak minister: central bank's Kazimir must decide whether to stay in role
Image Credit: Twitter(@igor_matovic)
  • Country:
  • Czech Republic

Slovak Finance Minister Igor Matovic said on Wednesday it was up to central bank Governor and European Central Bank policymaker Peter Kazimir himself to decide whether he would stay in his post after prosecutors charged him with bribery. Kazimir denied wrongdoing on Tuesday and said he would defend himself against the charges.

"He should consider himself what he had done or not," Igor Matovic said in a footage of comments to Slovak reporters sent to Reuters by the ministry. "It is a serious accusation, and if it were true, then of course he should not stay at his post." "It has to be his free decision in this situation, because you don't have a way to solve it otherwise."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more

Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 1...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

 Global
3
NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

Global
4
Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Finland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021