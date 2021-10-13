Political row erupts after controversial Karnataka Cong video surfaces
An alleged conversation on a video clip between two Karnataka Congress leaders about state Congress President DK Shivakumar has created shockwaves.
An alleged conversation on a video clip between two Karnataka Congress leaders about state Congress President DK Shivakumar has created shockwaves. In the video, Congress state unit media coordinator MA Saleem and former Lok Sabha MP VS Ugrappa, before a press conference possibly not aware that the mikes and cameras were on, can be seen speaking about DK Shivakumar.
Saleem can be heard in the video making allegations against the Congress chief and another person. The two leaders can also be heard discussing Shivakumar's personality and comparing him with the Karnataka Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah and other issues related to his habits and the way he talks.
The Karnataka Congress has taken action against the two leaders with MA Saleem being suspended from the post of Media coordinator and a showcase notice being issued to VS Ugrappa. Meanwhile, BJP National General Secretary CT Ravi slammed the Congress leaders including DK Shivakumar and said that it is the reality of the Congress.
After this, while addressing the press meet DK Shivakumar said that he has nothing to do with that chat between the two individuals and added that this has embarrassed the party and action will be taken by the disciplinary committee which is headed by the former Union Minister Rahman Khan. (ANI)
